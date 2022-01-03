AITUC opposes levying of GST on power consumers

Erode

03 January 2022 18:47 IST

Opposing the levying of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on power consumers. the district unit of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) questioned whether the Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji was aware of it.

In a release, AITUC’s district president S. Chinnasamy said that the Minister had on January 2 in Coimbatore told the reporters that GST was not levied on the electricity consumption charges. “But, GST is collected from last month from power consumers”, the release. The release said that collection of GST is an additional burden on the people who are facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sky-rocketing price of essential commodities. “The Minister should immediately intervene and stop collecting GST for power consumers”, the letter said.

