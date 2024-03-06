AITUC members in Coimbatore demand fair wages, job security, and benefits for conservancy workers

March 06, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Members of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) gathered at the Coimbatore South Tahsildar office on Wednesday seeking improved working conditions and fair compensation for conservancy workers. The protest highlighted several key demands aimed at addressing longstanding grievances within the workforce.

Central to the demonstration was the call for adherence to the decreed wage rate of ₹678 per day for the workers. “The minimum wage given is insufficient, but at least that should be given on time. Several workers do not receive their wages regularly,” one of the members said.

The protesters also voiced their opposition to the existing contract and outsourcing system, arguing that it contributes to job insecurity and instability among conservancy workers. They advocated for the transition of these workers to permanent positions, aiming to provide them with greater stability and access to essential benefits.

Among the protesters’ demands were also calls for regularisation, enhanced job security measures, expedited filling of vacancies within the workforce, and timely disbursement of funds towards Provident Fund (PF), Employee State Insurance (ESI), and cooperative society contributions deducted from workers’ wages.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.