AITUC in Erode wants jobs of conservancy workers regularised

April 08, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Thanking the State government for hiking the wages of conservancy workers, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) wanted the jobs of the workers to be regularised besides bringing them under time-pay scale.

A meeting led by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram was held at Sathyamangalam in which workers from village panchayats in Talavadi, Sathyamangalam and Bhavanisagar took part and passed various resolutions.

A resolution said that 66,000 conservancy workers are involved in solid waste management in the State who are working without legal protection. During COVID-19 pandemic, their role was exemplary as they received appreciation from all corners. “But their salary is ₹3,600 a month”, the resolution said and added that due to representations from AITUC and Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, the government had hiked their salary to ₹5,000 recently. “We thank the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for announcing the hike in their salary. The job of all workers should be regularised and they should be given a monthly wage of ₹21,000,” the resolution said.