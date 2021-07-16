AITUC hails move to form Perundurai municipality

Welcoming the announcement to merge Perundurai and Karumandichellipalayam town panchayats to form Perundurai municipality, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the government to carry out more development works in the region.

On Thursday, the government announced the upgradation of various town panchayats as municipalities in the State. It merged the two town panchayats in Perundurai to form a municipality with a total population of 46,950.

Welcoming the move, S. Chinnasamy, State secretary, AITUC, told The Hindu that it has been a long-pending demand of the people of Perundurai region, which is one of the important towns in the State and an industrial hub. Presence of Sipcot Industrial Estate, Government Erode Medical College and Hospital and the Kochi – Salem National Highway keeps the town busy round-the-clock.

“It is a busy town where workers' movement is frequent round-the-clock”, he said.

Mr. Chinnasamy said that more development works would make the town one of the important industrial hubs in the State.