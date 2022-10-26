AITUC condemns move to outsource jobs in local bodies

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 17:45 IST

The Erode District Committee of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has condemned the State government’s move to fill new posts of unskilled workers in the local bodies through outsourcing.

A government order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department dated October 20 classified 20 Corporations, except Chennai, into four categories based on their estimated population in 2021. The estimated population in Erode Municipal Corporation was 5.86 lakh and it was categorised as special grade (five lakh to 10 lakh population) and was allowed to have 60 staff in head office and 112 staff in all the four zones.

The additional staff will be re-deployed to other Corporations where there is vacancy.

Other permanent workers, including conservancy workers, Thuimai Paniyalargal, supervisors, drivers, typists, record clerks, unskilled workers, office assistants, night duty watchmen and tax collectors will be allowed to continue in their service till retirement. “But if vacancy exists, the posts can be filled only through outsourcing and they will not be a permanent staff”, said S. Chinnasamy, district president of AITUC. “It is nothing but privatisation”, he said. The order is against the promise made by the DMK’s in its election manifesto. “It is anti-labour and anti-people.” Workers will fight against the move, he said.   

