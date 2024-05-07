GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AITUC calls for cancelling contract of private company managing temporary workers in Coimbatore

May 07, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) in Coimbatore has demanded cancellation of agreement between the Coimbatore Corporation and a private company, citing alleged breach of contract terms in paying salary to temporary sanitation workers.

The company, which was awarded the contract by the civic body in 2023 to hire and manage contract workers for sanitation purpose in the city, has been under fire by workers and trade unions for the last eight months for alleged non-payment of minimum wages to workers, and failure to deduct a sum for Provident Fund (PF).

The contract between the management and the workers stipulates a payment of ₹648.33 as wage, 10% of which will be deducted towards PF. However, workers allege that for the last eight months, they have not received the payment stated in the contract. “Many of us are paid less than ₹500, and representations to the Corporation have not yielded results. Since we are managed by a private entity, we have little say in the matter,” a temporary worker said.

Currently, around 3,000 people are employed as temporary sanitation workers and drivers for the Corporation. At present, the union has called for the direct employment and payment of salaries to all daily wage workers affected by the outsourcing decision.

Aa senior of the civic body denied the claims and said, “We have been ensuring that contractors paid their staff on time, and if individual cases are brought to us, we can help resolve the issue.”

