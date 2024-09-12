GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AISF wants private college students to be accommodated in State-run hostels in Erode

Students are unwilling to join private colleges as they are unable to find accommodation, the student organisation says in a press release

Published - September 12, 2024 04:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) has urged the Erode administration to provide accommodation to students studying in private colleges in government-run hostels in the district.

In a press release, K. Prabhu, AISF’s Erode District (North) secretary, said while hostels for school and college students were being run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and the Backward Classes Welfare Department in the district, many students studying in private colleges struggle to get accommodation as college managements claim there is no adequate space in their hostels.

“It is unfair. Students are unwilling to join private colleges. Since adequate government colleges are not available, they have to depend on private colleges,” the release said.

The AISF urged the district administration to take steps towards providing accommodation to these students in government hotels.

