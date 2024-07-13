AISF demands Sathyamangalam Arts College to launch postgraduate courses

The All India Students Federation (AISF) has urged the State government to start post graduate courses at the Government Arts and Science College, Sathyamangalam, to benefit students in the district.

The Federation’s Erode North District Committee meeting was conducted in Sathyamangalam recently and was chaired by its president Dhanuskodi. Its secretary K. Prabhu introduced a resolution on the need to start postgraduate courses in the college, where over 1,000 students study.

First opened ten years ago, the Government Arts and Science College in Sathyamangalam served as a boon for students, particularly those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities from Talavadi and Kadambur hills, many of who had to travel to Coimbatore or the Nilgiris to pursue undergraduate courses since there were no government colleges in Erode back then.

Currently, after completing their studies, students depend on colleges in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris for postgraduate courses. “Starting of post graduate courses would benefit students in the district,” the resolution said.

