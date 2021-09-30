Airport expansion: landholders asked to submit documents

Coimbatore

30 September 2021 23:51 IST

District Collector G.S. Sameeran said on Thursday that landholders whose lands are to be acquired for the airport expansion project should submit their documents at the Collectorate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Collector said in a press release the State government has allocated ₹ 1,132 crore for the project, for which 624.81 acres would be acquired. Landholders whose lands have been surveyed for the airport expansion and are under consideration shall submit the original and photocopies of 12 documents, including land documents, PAN card, water connection receipt, bank passbook and Aadhaar card.

These shall be submitted either at the office of Special District Revenue Office or at the office of Special Tahsildar (Land Acquisition), both of which are located on the second floor of the old Collectorate building, Mr. Sameeran said in the release. For details, contact 0422-2301171.

