Airport CISF unit runners-up in contest

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit of the Coimbatore International Airport came runners-up in the inter-unit competition for the airport sector on ‘Upkeep, Maintenance and Infrastructure Improvement’ on Thursday.

Manmohan Singh Yadav, CISF Deputy Commandant, Coimbatore International Airport, received the trophy from Rajesh Ranjan, Director General, CISF, at the New Delhi headquarters.

M.A. Ganapathy, ADG (Additional Director General) of CISF, was present during the function.

According to CISF sources, this is the first time that Coimbatore Airport CISF unit is receiving the honour.

The process of evaluation began in March and the winners were selected by a team of senior CISF officers.

The unit was selected from 52 airports managed by the Airports Authority of India plus Shirdi Airport.

The CISF unit of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, bagged the first place, sources said.