Airport advisory committee meeting on March 9

A range of issues including continuing delay in the completion of land acquisition are expected to be discussed at the advisory committee meeting of the Coimbatore International Airport to be held on March 9.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan.

District Collector, City Police Commissioner, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Commissioner, local MLA, CISF commandant, officials from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), including the airport director and other stakeholders will take part in the meeting.

Sources with the AAI said that the ongoing land acquisition for the expansion of the airport will be the main topic of discussion.

The committee is expected to chalk out plans that are aimed at speeding up the land acquisition process.

Infrastructure needs of the airport, passenger traffic, security of the airport will also be discussed at the meeting.