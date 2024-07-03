Airline operators agree to enhance air connectivity for Coimbatore

As part of the Coimbatore NXT initiative, the CII Coimbatore Zone in collaboration with major industry associations including CODISSIA, SIEMA and the Kongu Global Forum met with representatives from key airlines including Air India, Indigo and Scoot and the airline operators have assured to enhance air connectivity for Coimbatore

The agenda was to discuss enhancing domestic and international connectivity for Coimbatore. The primary focus was on exploring better connectivity to international destinations like Dubai and Doha with direct flights and one-stop flights to Europe and the U.S.

Industry bodies made several key requests including day-time flights from Coimbatore to Pune, improved timings for Coimbatore to Goa flights and one-stop flights to Ahmedabad and Kolkata along with increasing air cargo facilities.

V Murali, Manager, Passenger Sales, TN & Andhra assured that Scoot will restore daily flights to Singapore from August. He said that the demand to operate A321 series of aircraft which can carry 236 passengers will be conveyed to the management.

Priyadarshan, Chief Manager, Sales Tamil Nadu, Air India said that with new aircrafts joining the fleet, the focus will be on Coimbatore as it’s a high-yielding market. Air India launched two direct flights to Mumbai and one direct flight to Delhi in the last one year along with the flight to Chennai. He said that two more direct flights to Bengaluru will be commenced from Coimbatore shortly. The request to start an early morning direct flight to Delhi from Coimbatore will be considered positively.

Srinivasan, Sales Head - Tamil Nadu, Indigo said that Coimbatore will have international flights from Indigo soon. The demand to start flights to Doha, Dubai, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Colombo will be discussed with the higher officials and the cargo potential will be explored.

Early morning flights to Pune and restoration of afternoon flights to Goa along with one-stop flights to Ahmedabad and Kolkata will be discussed and implemented based on the availability.

Arjun Prakash, Past Chairman, CII Coimbatore Zone, M Karthikeyan, president, CODISSIA, Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum, Mithun Ramdass, Vice-President, SIEMA, and the steering committee members of Coimbatore NXT including T.V. Sriram, Shrikumaravelu, and Ashwin Manohar, and SKAL, Erode Tour Operators’ Association participated, in the meeting.