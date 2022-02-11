Air, water pollution trouble residents of Suriyampalayam

Erode

11 February 2022 23:55 IST

Stench from the tanneries is unbearable, they say

Suriyampalayam, a town panchayat, was merged with the Erode Corporation during its expansion in 2011.

Major areas in Zone I are Suriyampalayam, Thanneer Pandal Palayam, Vairapalayam, Periya Agraharam, B.P. Agraharam, Nesavalar Colony, Thirunagar Colony, Krishnampalayam, New State Bank Colony and the Wards covered are 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 23, 24, 25, and 26.

There are around 8,200 houses, and 28 educational institutions in the 15 Wards in the zone. Most of the textile processing units and tannery industries of the district are located in the zone. In spite of monitoring by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials, discharge of untreated effluents into open drains during night hours continues unabated. The effluents flow into Sunnambu Odai and Pitchaikaran Odai and finally enter River Cauvery.

“The stench from the tannery industries is unbearable,” says M. Saroja, a resident of B.P. Agraharam. She wants all the industries in the city limits to be relocated to an industrial area.

Efforts by the State government to establish a textile processing park with common effluent treatment plants have failed, as air and water pollution continue to be a major concern for the residents.

Since many of the Wards are located near the river, residents demand a permanent solution for the pollution problem.

The residents of Vairapalayam and nearby areas heaved a sigh of relief recently after the municipal solid waste dumped along the river was biomined. “Our demand to remove the accumulated waste was finally fulfilled,” says S. Murugan, a daily wager residing in Vairapalayam.

Roads that were dug for laying drinking water lines and underground sewerage schemes are yet to be re-laid. “Since there were no councillors for the last four years, we had to take up the issue directly with the officials,” says T. Balu, a resident of Vairapalayam.

A total of 99 candidates are contesting in the 15 Wards. While DMK candidates are seeking votes highlighting the government’s achievements in the last nine months, AIADMK candidates are banking on the developments, including the dedicated water supply scheme projects, during their regime and their leaders’ success in ruling the State.