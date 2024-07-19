Ten flights on the Coimbatore – Chennai, Coimbatore – Bengaluru and Coimbatore – Hyderabad segments were cancelled due to the cloud services outage faced by tech giant Microsoft.

As per IndiGo website, which gave a list of cancelled flights due to ongoing technical outage, the cancelled flights were 6E 6992, 6E 237, 6E 6646, 6E 532, 6E 6812, 6E 659, 6E 764, 6E 6315, 6E 731, and 6E 5355. Of these, five flights were Coimbatore-bound and the remaining five were to leave for the three cities.

Airport Director Senthil Valavan said IndiGo services alone were affected by the outage in Coimbatore airport.

