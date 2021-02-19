Air show held at Sulur Air Force Station

The Indian Air Force (IAF) organised an air show at the Air Force Station, Sulur on Friday to mark the golden jubilee celebrations or ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ of the victory in 1971 India-Pakistan War.

A release said that the ‘Air Fest 2021’ began with the display of the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk-1, which was inducted into service at Sulur in May 2020. This was followed by the operational displays by An-32 transport aircraft and Mi-17 V5 helicopters. The aerobatics demonstration by the IAF’s Surya Kiran and Sarang teams concluded the air show.

The air show was followed by static display of aircraft along with various armaments and equipment at the Air Force Station for the school and college students who witnessed the event, according to the release.

Air Commodore Samir J. Pendse, Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station, Sulur, recalled that two of the units from Sulur participated in the 1971 War. The An-21 Squadron, which is present in the Sulur Air Force Station, played a key role in the Tangail Airdrop operation during the war and was also used to fly Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi, chief of Pakistan's Eastern Command, from Dhaka to Kolkata after the surrender.

“The only Param Vir Chakra recipient of Indian Air Force – Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhom – is from the squadron located at Sulur,” the release quoted Air Commodore Pendse as saying.