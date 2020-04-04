Air quality in Coimbatore improves during lockdown

With vehicular movement, except that of essential services, and operations of hundreds of industrial units came to a halt due to the national lockdown, the air quality in Coimbatore has improved.

The air quality which was ‘satisfactory’ before the lockdown has now improved to ‘good’ according to officials with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The air quality in a place is ascertained based on the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

As per NAAQS, PM 2.5 (atmospheric particulate matter of less than 2.5 micrometre in diameter) of 60 micrograms per cubic metre and PM 10 (atmospheric PM of less than 10 micrometre in diameter) of 100 micrograms per cubic metre are the prescribed standard.

On March 25, the average level of PM 2.5 in the air was 26.11 micrograms per cubic metre in the reading recorded at the continuous air quality monitoring station at SIDCO industrial area near Kurichi. The average PM 10 level in the air in the area on the same day was 21.96 micrograms per cubic metre.

The national lockdown came into effect on March 24 midnight.

On Saturday, PM 2.5 in the air was 22.35 micrograms per cubic metre while PM 10 level in the air was 16.34 micrograms per cubic metre as per the reading at 12.39 p.m. at the station.

While the continuous air quality monitoring station at SIDCO is to monitor the air quality in industrial area, the one at Coimbatore Collectorate monitors air quality in commercial area. Another station at Kavundampalayam monitors the air quality in residential area.

The level of Sulphur dioxide which was 7.02 micrograms per cubic metre on March 25 dropped to 6.30 micrograms per cubic metre on Saturday. Similar drop was also recorded in the cases of Carbon monoxide (0.5 milligram per cubic metre to 0.46 milligram per cubic metre) and Nitrogen dioxide (59.1 micrograms per cubic metre to 55.63 micrograms per cubic metre) in the same period.