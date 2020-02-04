Coimbatore

Air pollution: residents demand action against paper factory

Farmers from the Nilgiris district with their identity cards at the Collectorate in the city on Monday.

Farmers from the Nilgiris district with their identity cards at the Collectorate in the city on Monday.  

more-in

Fumes from the unit was causing breathing problems to children and senior citizens.

The residents of Muthugoundenpudur near Sulur on Monday demanded District Collector K. Rajamani to initiate action against a paper manufacturing unit, which they alleged was causing air pollution. Submitting a petition at the grievances redress meeting, the residents of Poolakattuthottam village in Muthugoundenpudur said that fumes from the unit was causing breathing problems to children and senior citizens. The petitioners said that they had submitted similar petitions to Collector on December 3 and January 27, but no action was taken till now.

‘Remove encroachments’

The residents of V.C.P. Thayammal Layout (ward no. 96) on Monday sought removal of encroachments on a site reserved for public purpose. The petitioners claimed that they had proposed to build a compound wall and a toilet for an anganwadi on the land. They requested the Collector to pass orders for clearing encroachments.

Space sought in Uzhavar Sandhai

Alleging that Agriculture Department officials were not allowing them to sell their produce at the Uzhavar Sandhai in R.S. Puram, a few farmers from the Nilgiris district submitted a petition to the Collector. One of the petitioners, P.G. Maadhan, said that farmers from the Nilgiris were allowed to set up shops in the shandy since 1999, but now they were being denied permission.

‘Restore bus routes’

N. Chandran, secretary of Communist Party of India's Pappanaickenpudur unit, petitioned Mr. Rajamani to restore two bus routes – 1A and S12 – on Marudhamalai Road.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore
air pollution
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 7:10:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/air-pollution-residents-demand-action-against-paper-factory/article30731383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY