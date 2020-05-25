Air passengers go into quarantine in hotels in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

25 May 2020 22:48 IST

On the first day of resumption of air travel on Monday, 100 passengers reached the city. From the aircraft from New Delhi and Chennnai, the city received around 40 passengers and by the evening aircraft from Bengaluru the city saw the arrival of 60 passengers bound for the city, said sources in the Coimbatore Corporation.

On arrival, a medical team from the Department of Public Health screened them and thereafter the passengers got a list of hotels they could choose from to spend their next few days in quarantine.

The sources said that the Corporation had given them three categories of hotels – categories ‘A’ and ‘B’ that included star category hotels with price ranging from ₹ 4,500 to ₹ 1,500 (without food) a person a night and category ‘C’ hotels with price ranging from ₹ 2,300 to ₹ 900 a person a day.

To transport to hotels the passengers, the Corporation in association with the district administration had arranged vehicles.

Around 90 persons chose on or the other hotel and the rest went to a college in Annur, where they would be in institutional quarantine.

After three days, the Corporation would facilitate another round of tests and depending the results the Corporation would either send them home to remain in quarantine to complete the 14-day mandatory period or take them to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, if their COVID-19 symptom was severe or moderate.

The sources said that if the symptom were mild, the Corporation could consider leaving them in home quarantine, as per the latest State government order.

For passengers from outside the city, the district administration had made travel arrangements.

The sources also said that the Corporation had deployed teams at the Coimbatore airport to carry out disinfection operation, both within the airport and outside.