Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief visits AFAC, Coimbatore

June 24, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, visited Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) recently.

He was received by Air Commodore Vikas Wahi, Commandant, AFAC, and was introduced to the functionaries of the College. On arrival, the Air Marshal was presented with an impressive Guard of Honour.

During the course of his visit, the Air Marshal reviewed training activities, administrative setup and Air Force Hospital.

He addressed the Officers and Staff of AFAC and appreciated them for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training. He exhorted everyone to continue exhibiting professional excellence to contribute effectively towards enhancing operational capability of the IAF during this transformation phase. He advised the air warriors to be physically fit and mentally agile to achieve the objectives set by the Indian Air Force.