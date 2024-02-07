Air Marshal Vibhas Pande reviews indigenisation efforts of 5 BRD, Sulur

February 07, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command, assessed the indigenisation efforts and achievements of various divisions of the 5 Base Repair Depot (5 BRD) at the Air Force Station Sulur during his two day visit that concluded on Wednesday.

He took stock of various production divisions, laboratories, industrial facilities and interacted with the officers, technicians, and key personnel of the depot.

Air Marshal Pandey inspected the ongoing projects and was briefed on various indigenisation efforts undertaken by the depot under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives to reduce dependency on foreign original equipment manufacturers.

Air Marshal Pande chaired a meeting with the officials of the Codissia Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC). B Vinod Kumar, chief executive officer of the CDIIC, briefed him regarding the potential of Coimbatore Defence Corridor to undertake the indigenisation tasks for Indian Air Force. The Air Marshal emphasised the need for self-reliance and role of Indian industries in achieving it, besides reminding industry representatives of the stringent Aviation quality standards required.

The Air Marshal, who was accompanied by Ruchira Pande, president of the Air Force Family Welfare Association (Regional), visited the Air Force School, Sulur, and reviewed the further expansion plans of the school.

