Air Marshal S.K. Indoria visits administrative office in Coimbatore

May 25, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Air Marshal S.K. Indoria, Senior Air Staff Officer, Training Command, Indian Air Force, visited the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) on Thursday. AFAC Commandant Air Commodore R.V. Ramkishore and senior officers received him. Air Marshal Indoria reviewed training and administration activities and also visited the Air Force Hospital. He addressed the course officers and highlighted the importance of imbibing emerging disruptive technologies and staying current on evolving threats, paradigm of war fighting and knowledge of adversaries. He advised the officers to be prepared for threats in cyber, information and psychological domains. The Air Marshal also addressed the Directing Staff of AFAC and appreciated them for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training and enabling the young officers to grow in becoming successful future leaders.

