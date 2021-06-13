Air Marshal R.D. Mathur visits AFAC

Coimbatore

13 June 2021 23:57 IST

Air Marshal R.D. Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command, Indian Air Force, arrived in Coimbatore on a two-day visit to the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here on Saturday.

This was his maiden visit to AFAC after assuming the office of AOC-in-C of the Training Command of the IAF. He was received by Air Commodore Rajnish Verma, Commandant, AFAC.

The Air Marshal reviewed upcoming infrastructure projects at the Air Force Hospital, newly constructed Air Force School building and the accommodation of airmen. He complimented the staff for their sustained efforts towards the quest for excellence in training and exhorted everyone to scale further heights, said a release issued by AFAC.

