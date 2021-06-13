Coimbatore

Air Marshal R.D. Mathur visits AFAC

Air Marshal R.D. Mathur (left), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Air Marshal R.D. Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command, Indian Air Force, arrived in Coimbatore on a two-day visit to the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here on Saturday.

This was his maiden visit to AFAC after assuming the office of AOC-in-C of the Training Command of the IAF. He was received by Air Commodore Rajnish Verma, Commandant, AFAC.

The Air Marshal reviewed upcoming infrastructure projects at the Air Force Hospital, newly constructed Air Force School building and the accommodation of airmen. He complimented the staff for their sustained efforts towards the quest for excellence in training and exhorted everyone to scale further heights, said a release issued by AFAC.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2021 11:57:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/air-marshal-rd-mathur-visits-afac/article34807411.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY