Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor visits AFAC in Coimbatore

Published - October 18, 2024 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief (AOC-in-C) Training Command, Indian Air Force, visited Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) on October 17. He was received by Air Commodore Vikas Wahi, Commandant AFAC.

The Air Marshal was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour followed by a detailed presentation covering the training aspects and facilities.

During the course of his visit, the Air Marshal inspected various training faculties/ infrastructure and reviewed the training activities being undertaken by the station.

While addressing the station personnel, the AOC-in-C stressed upon the key role played by AFAC in imparting professional military education to the trainee officers of IAF. Emphasising the importance of training, the Air Marshal shared the vision of IAF in expanding its capabilities towards becoming an aerospace power. He exhorted everyone to continue to excel professionally to undertake the future challenges effectively and efficiently.

