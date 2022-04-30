Air Marshal Manavendra Singh visits AFAC in Coimbatore

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Training Command of the Indian Air Force, inspecting the guard of honour during his visit to the Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command of the Indian Air Force, concluded his two-day visit to the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC), Coimbatore, on Saturday.

He reviewed the upcoming infrastructural projects at the Air Force Hospital and visited the newly constructed Air Force School building and living-in Airmen Accommodation.

A release said the Air Marshal, who was on his maiden visit to the AFAC after assuming the officer as AOC-in-C, Training Command, addressed all the air warriors and civilians. He appreciated them for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training and exhorted everyone to scale further heights, it said.

On his arrival on Friday, the Air Marshal was received by Air Commodore Rajnish Verma, Commandant of AFAC. The top officer was presented with a guard of honour by the air warriors of AFAC. Air Commodore Verma introduced key personnel to the Air Marshal after which the latter visited all important areas of training and interacted with the staff, the release said.