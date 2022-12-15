Air Marshal Manavendra Singh opens new building of Air Force Hospital in Coimbatore

December 15, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh (centre), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command of the Indian Air Force, during his visit to the Air Force Hospital in Coimbatore.. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF), inaugurated a new building of the Air Force Hospital during his two-day visit to the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) that concluded on Thursday.

Collector G.S. Sameeran and chief executive officers of various hospitals were present at the inauguration of the building. Air Commodore R.V. Ramkishore, Commandant of the AFAC, received Air Marshal Singh on his arrival on Wednesday and air warriors gave him the guard of honour. The Air Marshal reviewed ongoing training, maintenance and administrative aspects of the AFAC

He congratulated the station personnel for their continued efforts towards excellence in training. He also exhorted them to continue exhibiting excellence for enhancing the operational capability of the IAF during this transformational phase.

