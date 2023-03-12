Air Marshal K. Anantharaman visits AFAC Coimbatore

March 12, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Air Marshal K. Anantharaman, Air Officer in-charge, Administration, Indian Air Force, completed his two-day visit to the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC), Coimbatore, on Saturday.

The Air Marshal is also the Commodore Commandant of the AFAC. Air Commodore R.V. Ramkishore, Commandant of the AFAC, received the Air Marshal on arrival.

The air warriors welcomed the Air Marshal with a guard of honour, said a release.

The top official visited all the important areas of training and interacted with the personnel.

Air Marshal Anantharaman shared the vision of the IAF towards achieving the organisational objective besides improving the quality of life. He complimented the staff for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training.

He also exhorted them to continue to prepare the next generation of officers to meet future challenges in this ever- changing global scenario, the release said.