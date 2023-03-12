HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air Marshal K. Anantharaman visits AFAC Coimbatore

March 12, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Air Marshal K. Anantharaman (second left), Air Officer in-charge Administration, Indian Air Force, inspecting the guard of honour during his visit to the Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore.

Air Marshal K. Anantharaman (second left), Air Officer in-charge Administration, Indian Air Force, inspecting the guard of honour during his visit to the Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Air Marshal K. Anantharaman, Air Officer in-charge, Administration, Indian Air Force, completed his two-day visit to the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC), Coimbatore, on Saturday.

The Air Marshal is also the Commodore Commandant of the AFAC. Air Commodore R.V. Ramkishore, Commandant of the AFAC, received the Air Marshal on arrival.

The air warriors welcomed the Air Marshal with a guard of honour, said a release.

The top official visited all the important areas of training and interacted with the personnel. 

Air Marshal Anantharaman shared the vision of the IAF towards achieving the organisational objective besides improving the quality of life. He complimented the staff for their continued efforts towards the quest for excellence in training.

He also exhorted them to continue to prepare the next generation of officers to meet future challenges in this ever- changing global scenario, the release said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.