ADVERTISEMENT

Air Marshal J. Chalapati lauds 33 Squadron on diamond jubilee

January 08, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal J. Chalapati (second left), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, at Air Force Station, Sulur, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Air Marshal J. Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, visited Air Force Station, Sulur, on Sunday. The Air Marshal visited the 33 Squadron at the station, which is celebrating its 60 years of raising on January 9. The 33 Squadron is of the AN 32 transport aircraft, called as ‘Soaring Storks’.

The Air Marshal addressed the air warriors and applauded the squadron for their efforts in various operations and service rendered towards human assistance and disaster relief and aid to civil authority, said a release.

He urged the air warriors to continue doing their best. Upon his arrival, the Air Marshal was received by Air Commodore Rahul Gupta, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Sulur. He was presented with a guard of honour which was also participated by the Coimbatore City Police ceremonial band.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / defence

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US