Air Marshal J. Chalapati lauds 33 Squadron on diamond jubilee

January 08, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Air Marshal J. Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, visited Air Force Station, Sulur, on Sunday. The Air Marshal visited the 33 Squadron at the station, which is celebrating its 60 years of raising on January 9. The 33 Squadron is of the AN 32 transport aircraft, called as ‘Soaring Storks’.

The Air Marshal addressed the air warriors and applauded the squadron for their efforts in various operations and service rendered towards human assistance and disaster relief and aid to civil authority, said a release.

He urged the air warriors to continue doing their best. Upon his arrival, the Air Marshal was received by Air Commodore Rahul Gupta, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Sulur. He was presented with a guard of honour which was also participated by the Coimbatore City Police ceremonial band.