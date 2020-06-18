Air India’s Delhi service from June 22

COIMBATORE

18 June 2020 22:41 IST

Air India will commence its services in the Delhi – Coimbatore – Delhi segment on June 22. The flight will operate on four days a week - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Sources with Air India said that the flight would leave New Delhi at 7.40 a.m. and reach Coimbatore at 11 a.m. The return flight will leave Coimbatore at noon and reach Delhi at 3 p.m. Though other operators namely SpiceJet and IndiGo started services when domestic flight services resumed nationwide on May 25, Air India did not operate. SpiceJet and IndiGo are currently operating flights to and from a few cities - New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Repatriation flight from Sri Lanka

A repatriation flight carrying Indians from Sri Lanka is scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore airport late on Thursday. As many as 175 persons were to travel on the SpiceJet flight from Colombo, said sources.

Advertising

Advertising