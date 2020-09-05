Air India to begin service between Coimbatore-Mumbai on Sept. 9

COIMBATORE

Air India’s direct flight between Coimbatore and Mumbai after the lockdown relaxations will begin on September 9.

According to officials with Air India office here, it will operate an Airbus A 320 Neo 162 seater aircraft with 12 business class seats and 150 economy class seats on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The flight will leave Mumbai at 10.55 hours and reach Coimbatore at 12.40 hours. The return flight will leave Coimbatore at 13.30 hours to arrive in Mumbai at 15.20 hours.

This is one of the first flight service between the two cities launched about 30 years ago and it continues to receive good support from the passengers, says a release issued by Air India.

IndiGo

IndiGo will commence a daily flight in Chennai-Ahmedabad-Coimbatore-Chennai segment on September 9. The flight will leave Chennai for Ahmedabad at 6.30 hours. It will reach Ahmedabad at 8.55 hours and depart for Coimbatore at 9.30 hours. The flight will reach Coimbatore at 12 hours and leave for Chennai at 12.50 hours. The flight will reach Chennai at 13.55 hours.