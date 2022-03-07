Air India shifts booking office to Coimbatore airport
COIMBATORE
Air India is shifting its Coimbatore city reservation and sales office from J Building on the Government Arts College Road to the Coimbatore International Airport.
The new office will start functioning from the Air India counter at the airport from March 9, said an official.
The reservation and sales office will function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days in a week. Enquires can be made to the office land line at 0422-2573396. Passengers can also reach Air India call centre at 1860 233 1407.
