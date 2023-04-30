Air India reintroduces Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai flight from May 3

April 30, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Air India is re-introducing its Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai flight with effect from May 3. According to the airline, service on the segment will be available seven days a week and this flight will offer quick connections to Heathrow in London and San Francisco out of Mumbai.

Operating on the A320-Neo fleet, flight AI 609 will leave Mumbai at 6:30 hours and reach Coimbatore at 8:20 hours. The return flight AI 608 will leave Coimbatore at 9:00 hours and reach Mumbai at 11:00 hours.

A release said re-introduction of the flight route was in line with Air India’s commitment to providing an array of choices to its passengers and strengthening its presence in one of the most industrially advanced cities in south India. The reinstated flight would cater to the needs of both business and leisure travellers, it said.