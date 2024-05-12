Air India is scheduled to operate non-stop flight on the Delhi – Coimbatore – Delhi sector from June 2.

The flight AI 547 from Delhi will depart at 3 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 6 p.m. The return flight AI 548 from Coimbatore will depart at 6.45 p.m. and reach T-3 terminal in Delhi at 9.50 p.m. The flight is scheduled to operate six days a week, excluding Saturday.

“The new non-stop flight will serve as a good international connector,” said aviation enthusiast and frequent traveller N. Mugunda Kumar.

At present, Air India is operating a daily flight to Coimbatore via Chennai, which has a longer travel duration. The flight to Coimbatore, AI 429 departs Delhi at 9.55 a.m. and reaches Coimbatore at 2.30 p.m. The return flight, AI 539 departs Coimbatore at 3.10 p.m. and reaches Delhi at 7.50 p.m.

Various organisations were demanding Air India to operate a non-stop flight to Delhi, for easy connectivity to various airports in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

“The non-stop flight is suitable for passengers to travel to various international destinations as its arrival time in Delhi is convenient to board flights to these places. The flight to Coimbatore is also suitable for passengers who arrive from international destinations,” J. Sathish, director of the Kongu Global Forum.

