Air Force officer’s house burgled near Sulur

Unknown persons decamped with 49 sovereigns of jewellery, ₹ 13,900 cash and other valuables from the house of an Indian Air Force officer near Sulur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Sulur police said that theft was reported at the house of Jose, a Group Captain with Air Force Station, Sulur, at Sahaya Annai Nagar. The officer had gone to Vadavalli to visit a family around 7 p.m. on Sunday. The house was found burgled when he returned around 10.30 a.m. on Monday. Apart from 49 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹ 13,900 cash, the burglars took away 30 saris, digital video recorder of surveillance cameras and a television, said the police.

The officer lodged a complaint with the Sulur police late on Monday, based on which a case was registered.

Two fingerprints of suspected persons were lifted from the house.