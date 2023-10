October 19, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - COIMBATORE

Air Force School, Sulur, conducted the annual school fest 2023 - CARPE DIEM - for the secondary class students on Tuesday. A total of 147 students from six schools participated. Science exhibition, Art exhibition, debate, group song and group dance competitions were conducted. The fest was inaugurated by Air Commodore Vishnu Gaur, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), 5 BRD of Air Force Station, Sulur, who is also the Chairman School Management Committee of the Air Force School, Sulur.