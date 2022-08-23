Air conditioner at smart classroom of Erode corporation school explodes

Corporation officials and the police inspect the damaged smart classroom after an air conditioner exploded at the Corporation Middle School at Thirunagar Colony in Erode on August 23, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

An air conditioner installed at a smart classroom in the Corporation Middle School at Thirunagar Colony in the city reportedly exploded, damaging computers and gadgets here on Tuesday.

Police said around 9 a.m., headmistress S. Arunadevi unlocked the classroom, located in the first floor, for conducting classes under ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (education at doorstep) scheme. She switched on the AC and found black smoke emanating from it. She then alerted Fire and Rescue Services Department and Corporation officials.

According to the police, fire broke out and the air conditioner exploded and melted completely. Few computers, a prompter, screen and other gadgets in the room were also damaged. Officials said students were not present in the school when the incident occurred.

Firefighters arrived on the spot and put out the smoke. Police and corporation officials inspected the classroom that was completely damaged. Officials said short-circuit could be the reason for the mishap and added that the cause could be ascertained only after a detailed inquiry.