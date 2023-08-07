ADVERTISEMENT

Air Commodore Vivart Singh takes over command of Air Force Station Sulur

August 07, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Air Commodore Vivart Singh took over the command of Air Force Station Sulur on Monday. Commissioned in June 1995, the Air Officer is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with over 4,000 hours of flying. He has a rich experience of flying multiple variants of fighter, transport and trainer air crafts.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Air Commodore Vivart Singh has commanded a premier fighter squadron and has held important staff appointments at Air Headquarters. The Air Officer has immensely contributed as a test pilot in the indigenous fighter project for the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas.

