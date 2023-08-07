HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air Commodore Vivart Singh takes over command of Air Force Station Sulur

August 07, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

Air Commodore Vivart Singh took over the command of Air Force Station Sulur on Monday. Commissioned in June 1995, the Air Officer is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with over 4,000 hours of flying. He has a rich experience of flying multiple variants of fighter, transport and trainer air crafts.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Air Commodore Vivart Singh has commanded a premier fighter squadron and has held important staff appointments at Air Headquarters. The Air Officer has immensely contributed as a test pilot in the indigenous fighter project for the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.