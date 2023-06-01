ADVERTISEMENT

Air Commodore Vikas Wahi takes charge as Commandant of AFAC

June 01, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Air Commodore Vikas Wahi took over the command of Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Air Commodore Vikas Wahi took over as the Commandant of Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore, on Thursday.

Air Commodore Vikas Wahi was commissioned in the Administration Branch of Indian Air Force on December 18, 1993. The Air Officer, during his career span of more than 29 years, has diverse experience including Commanding Officer of a provost unit and Chief Administrative Officer of three front line air bases of operational commands. He has also handled human resource related issues of Airmen as Director at Air HQs. Prior to assuming the current appointment, he was Chief Ground Instructor at Air Force Academy.

In his address, the Air Officer encouraged all personnel to keep the mission statement of the Indian Air Force foremost in their minds and work towards it in consonance with the motto of the Indian Air Force ‘’Touch the Sky with Glory’’. For his meritorious service, the Air Officer has been commended with Presidential award of Vishisht Seva Medal.

