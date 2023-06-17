Air Commodore of Air Force Station in Sulur hands over charge

June 17, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Air Commodore Rahul Gupta handed over the command of Air Force Station Sulur at an impressive Handing Over parade on Saturday after a successful tenure of 18 months. The Air Officer lauded the officers and personnel of the Air Force Station for their dedicated efforts. He has been deputed for the prestigious international course at National Defence College at Egypt.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in June 1994. He has flown various types of fighter aircraft and is experienced in all facets of the IAF, operations, administration and training. The Air Officer, who has commanded a premier fighter unit, has been an examiner for pilots and was also a faculty member at the premier inter-services Defence Services Staff College at Wellington before taking over the command of Air Force Station Sulur.