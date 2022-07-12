Air cargo movement increases in Coimbatore

Air cargo movement in Coimbatore grew almost 22% last financial year (2021-22), signalling revival of industrial activity here.

According to an air cargo official, 8,062 tonnes of goods were moved in or out of Coimbatore by air to both, domestic and international destinations last year.

Domestic cargo was 6,737 tonnes, of which 3,697 tonnes were outbound. Domestic cargo was 24.05 % higher than the previous year. In the case of international cargo, 1,180 tonnes were exports and 145 tonnes were import, registering a total growth of 17.36 %. “This is an indication of both, recovery of industrial activity after COVID-19 and the high potential for air cargo in this region,” the official said.

With just two direct flights to international destinations from Coimbatore, most of the export products air lifted from here were perishables. In the case of domestic cargo, the products included automobile components, castings, textile machinery, samples, healthcare products, and food items. There were a few consignments that were moved through bonded trucking too.

“We have crossed the COVID slump and imports by air have stabilised,” the official said.

Industry sources add that even in regular passenger flights, 2-2.5 tonnes of cargo can be accommodated in each flight. While there may be several challenges to increase direct flight connectivity to international destinations from here, Coimbatore should have more freighter flights. There can also be cargo feeder freighters. This will tap the potential for air cargo to and from Coimbatore, the sources said.