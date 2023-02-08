ADVERTISEMENT

Air cargo movement from Coimbatore to destinations within the country hit

February 08, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

Industries in and around Coimbatore that want to send cargo by air to destinations within the country are hit since domestic, outbound air cargo movement has been stopped at the airport here.

The Coimbatore International Airport handles nearly 375 tonnes of outbound cargo a month to domestic destinations. The average revenue per month to the AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company (AAI CLAS) from this is nearly ₹13 lakh. This revenue is lost since January 1 as the AAI CLAS is yet to meet all the mandated regulations of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Official sources told The Hindu that the BCAS has taken a decision that till all the regulations are met by regulated agent (AAI CLAS) for security and safety purposes, the agent cannot handle cargo at the airport.

Following an inspection by the BCAS team in January, inbound cargo movement is permitted. But, outbound cargo handling can continue only if there are certified screeners here.

While the cargo terminal has met all the mandated regulations, it is yet to get certified screeners. The airport requires totally 13 screeners and at least four initially to resume cargo handling. There is a shortage of certified screeners across the country and hence, there is a delay in recruiting screeners, the sources said. There are efforts to appoint the screeners at the earliest, they said.

Machinery components, spares, perishables, and gold jewellery are among the main outbound cargo handled by the airport here. The trade and industry sources said this a major issue that should be addressed immediately by the authorities concerned. Industries in the entire western region use the airport to ship cargo to different parts of the country. And, hence this service should be restored, they said.

