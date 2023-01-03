ADVERTISEMENT

Air Arabia flight grounded due to bird hit resumes operation

January 03, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Arabia flight bound to Sharjah, which was grounded at the Coimbatore International Airport after it hit two birds during the take-off on Monday, resumed operation on Tuesday.

Airport authorities said that the flight, ABY 414, departed Coimbatore at 10.11 a.m. on Tuesday with 103 passengers on board. The airline resumed the service after flight engineers repaired the aircraft.

According to the authorities, the flight with 164 passengers and six crew on board hit two kites when it was on the take-off roll at 7.17 a.m. on Monday. The take-off was aborted and passengers were disembarked. While one kite was found dead, the other one was alive.

The airline arranged hotel accommodation for passengers who wanted to travel to Sharjah after the repair, while the cancellation option was made available to others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan said the airport administration was in the efforts to introduce more effective measures to reduce bird activity around the runway and approaching areas. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US