Air ambulance service sought for Talavadi

February 14, 2022 17:57 IST

ERODE With vehicle movement during night hours on the Bannari – Dhimbam section causing traffic congestion during day time, people urged the district administration to introduce air ambulance service to Talavadi to transport patients during emergencies.

N. Sundar of Gandhi Nagar in Doddapuram, a member of Vidiyal Trust, in a letter to the Collector said that there are over 75,000 people in the hill area where only an Upgraded Government Primary Health Centre continues to serve the people. Hence, people depend on hospitals in Sathyamangalam, Chamrajanagar, Gobichettipalayam and Coimbatore for medical needs. The ban on vehicle movement during night hours on the ghat road from February 10 led to vehicles piling up during day time making it difficult for people to move to hospitals.

The letter said that on February 11, a pregnant woman from Talavadi who was taken in an ambulance to Sathyamangalam was stuck in traffic on ghat road for four hours and was unable to reach the hospital on time. Also, people who wanted medical attention could not be transported on time to hospitals in the plains due to congestion on the road during day time. Hence, introducing a helicopter service to transport patients would serve the needy during emergencies, the letter said.