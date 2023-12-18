GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIMTC seeks removal of RTO check-posts at borders

December 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Motor Transport Corporation (AIMTC) and the State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) have urged the State governments to remove the check-posts in border areas.

Speaking to the reporters, AIMTC chairman G.R. Shanmugappa said that after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), 1,924 RTO checkposts across the country were removed.

But in South India, in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, still RTO check-posts exist at the borders. In all the BJP-ruled States, the check-posts at the borders were removed. Over 40,000 lorries pass through Karnataka per day. But to pass the check-posts in Karnataka, we have to give bribes ranging from ₹3,000 to 6,000. So from December 25, we have decided not to give bribes to the officials at check-posts. If they seek bribes, we will stop the lorries at the check-posts, Mr. Shanmugappa added.

Urging the State and Union governments to remove the toll gates, Mr. Shanmugappa said across India, 114 toll gates are functioning beyond their contract period, including 26 in Tamil Nadu.

“We filed a case in the Gujarat High Court to remove the toll gates in the country, but the government made some changes to the law and allowed the toll gates to function after their contract period. Every year, ₹60,000 crore is collected through toll gates. We urge them to collect the entire amount as single payment, but the government is not thinking of it,” he said.

In Tamil Nadu, cases were registered online against lorries alleging overload. “We lodged a complaint in this regard with the DVAC and the Tamil Nadu Governor. If our demands are not met, we will announce an indefinite lorry strike in January,” Mr. Shanmugappa added.

