AIMTC demands closure of expired toll plazas, warns of strike

Published - September 09, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Chairman of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), G.R. Shanmugappa, has called for the closure of toll plazas whose operational period has expired.

Speaking at the Salem District Lorry Owners Association’s annual meeting on Monday, Mr. Shanmugappa expressed concerns over the heavy toll fees that lorry owners continue to face. AIMTC has demanded that the Union Government either remove expired toll plazas or reduce the fees to 40%. He criticised the government’s handling of the issue, pointing out that toll charges increase by 5% to 7% every year, and the toll plazas have already collected more than the required amount.

AIMTC representatives have met with Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the challenges faced by lorry owners.

“We will wait for one month to see our demands fulfilled. If not, with 26 lakh lorries operating in South India alone, a strike will have a significant impact,” Mr. Shanmugappa warned. He also criticised the Tamil Nadu government for failing to act on its promise to remove expired toll plazas.

