August 24, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on Thursday focussed on merits and demerits of the National Education Policy (NEP) at the annual management education convention.

In the opening speech at the convention on ‘Management Education: Harnessing the New Paradigm’, founder president of AIMS and chairman of Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship J. Philip, said, “Management education is totally ignored in the K. Kasturirangan report on NEP draft committee. Any progressive country looks at management and technology education as the two main pillars of the country’s future. In our case, the only mention in the full book [report], is a course that ‘technical education improves management education too’.”

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman T.G Sitharam said through NEP, the Union government is trying to popularise the mother tongue, which would go a long way in creating an innovative society. AICTE, with IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University), plans management education in regional languages and is trying to write textbooks in 13 different languages and looking into examination pattern reforms.

He said many colleges are not following the mandatory internship clause in the policy.

AIMS pesident R. Nandagopal and convener and PSG Institute of Management Director V. Srividya spoke on the role and improtance of management in developing the nation’s economy

