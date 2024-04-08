ADVERTISEMENT

Ailing wild elephant treated in Erode’s Kadambur Hills

April 08, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - ERODE

Local residents believe the animal ventured out of the forest in search of food and water

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old female elephant that was found in a state of severe distress in Kadambur Hills in Erode district, was treated by veterinarians of the Forest Department on Monday, April 8, 2024.

During patrol, a Forest Department team found the elephant lying unconscious state in a trench along the road in Kurumbur village, and alerted senior officials. A team of veterinarians found the animal to be weak and administered intravenous fluids. They are continuing to provide treatment and monitor its health condition.

Village residents said due to a lack of rain and an increase in temperature, the animal could have come out of the forest in search of fodder and water.

