Ailing wild elephant dies

Elephant dies

A 10-year-old male wild elephant that was under treatment for the last five days died in a forest area inside Germalam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Tuesday evening.

Forest department officials said that the elephant was found in a weak condition near the Vaidhiyanapuram village on April 23.

On Wednesday, the carcass was buried after autopsy.

